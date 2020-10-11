Bridging the capacity gap

Bridging the capacity gap1 min read . 08:18 PM IST
However, the government is faced with capacity limitations, making it difficult to achieve key development goals
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
However, the government is faced with capacity limitations, making it difficult to achieve key development goals
Over the past few decades, Indians' aspiration levels have gone up. However, the government is faced with capacity limitations, making it difficult to achieve key development goals. The promise of civic tech is that it can close some of that gap.
Over the past few decades, Indians' aspiration levels have gone up. However, the government is faced with capacity limitations, making it difficult to achieve key development goals. The promise of civic tech is that it can close some of that gap.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.