Over the past few decades, Indians' aspiration levels have gone up. However, the government is faced with capacity limitations, making it difficult to achieve key development goals. The promise of civic tech is that it can close some of that gap.

Over the past few decades, Indians' aspiration levels have gone up. However, the government is faced with capacity limitations, making it difficult to achieve key development goals. The promise of civic tech is that it can close some of that gap.

View Full Image Bridging the capacity gap Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Bridging the capacity gap Click on the image to enlarge Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in