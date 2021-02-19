Bringing a touch of minimalism to work

“Making lists makes my workday seem more manageable rather than an amorphous glob, and gives me an idea of time required per task," says Janya Sachdev, 32, a clinical microbiologist at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She has an interesting approach to scheduling work. “I try to fit tasks in based on their duration rather than being rigid about the order. If I have shorter intervals of 10-15 minutes that aren’t enough for a big task, I use these slots to finish off small things, like labelling and arranging my material or tasks, which I’ve scheduled for later or the next day," she explains.