Mint Lite | China's debt burden, Winter Olympics, CMS-01 launch & more

A report by the US government accountability office that was completed in October but only made public this week in the wake of the recent attacks, believed to be the work of elite Russian hackers, says that federal agencies have failed to implement key safeguards for their information technology supply chains. It found that 14 out of the 23 surveyed federal agencies hadn’t implemented any of the “foundational practices" to protect their “information and communications technology" supply chains that were recommended in 2015 by a government standards group. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Can the US watchlist boost rupee?

View Full Image Rupee has been Asia’s worst performer this year, as the RBI has countered relentless foreign investment inflows

India's addition to the US watchlist for currency manipulation is a trial for its central bank, and a possible boon for the local currency—and bond markets, according to Bloomberg. The US treasury department’s latest foreign-exchange report cited India’s “significant" goods trade surplus with the US and “sustained" net currency purchases through the year to June. Authorities should limit such intervention to periods of excessive volatility, while allowing the rupee to adjust based on economic fundamentals, officials wrote. The central bank’s headache—which comes on top of above-target inflation and struggling growth—looks like a boost for the rupee. The currency has been Asia’s worst performer this year, as the Reserve Bank of India has countered relentless foreign investment inflows with dollar purchases that have pushed the country’s reserves to a record $579 billion.

Britain’s new housing algorithm

View Full Image Britain faces an acute and nationwide shortage of affordable homes, affecting city and countryside alike

Britain said on Wednesday it would alter the algorithm it uses to select sites for new homes after critics said the old formula risked a building boom in the rural south at the expense of the industrial north. Britain faces an acute and nationwide shortage of affordable homes, affecting city and countryside alike, and the decision to “update" the government algorithm follows protests by lawmakers from within the ruling Conservative party. In its place, the housing ministry said brownfield sites and urban areas would now be prioritised under a revised mathematical formula devised to help meet a target of building 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s. Conservatives had said the old formula risked concreting over rural areas while failing to redress regional inequalities, with less money going to poorer northern regions. The revised plan will focus on England’s 20 big cities.

China re-looks at debt burden

View Full Image The People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang is turning his attention to a record debt burden

The People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang is turning his attention to a record debt burden, an issue that has come into sharp focus following a spate of corporate defaults. He’s vowed to normalize policy, a signal to analysts he’ll seek to keep a lid on credit expansion, reports Bloomberg. This comes at a time when most of the world’s major nations are struggling to recover from recessions. China’s economy, however, is on track to grow by about 2% this year. The policy shift sets up China’s currency for more appreciation as international investors rush to buy the nation’s higher-yielding bonds, giving Beijing room to accelerate its financial opening to the world. But this influx of capital also risks turning China into a potential source of global volatility.

IOC under human rights scanner

View Full Image China is widely reported to have incarcerated more than a million Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group

The International Olympic Committee has been accused once again of ignoring widespread human rights abuses, this time by a coalition representing ethnic minorities in China as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. According to the Press Trust of India, rights groups speaking for Tibetans, Uighurs and others representing Hong Kong have sent an open letter to IOC president Thomas Bach and IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, who oversees preparations for the Beijing Games. China is widely reported to have incarcerated more than a million Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, in the western Xinjiang region. China at first denied the existence of the camps, but now says they are training and education centers. Forced labour, torture and forced sterilization and abortion are being widely reported in Xinjaing.

India sends new satellite into orbit

View Full Image The 42nd communication satellite of the space agency is envisaged for providing services in extended-C band of the frequency spectrum

India latest communication satellite CMS-01 was successfully launched on board its polar rocket from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Thursday. This is the last launch this year amid the covid-19 pandemic. Isro’s trusted polar satellite launch vehicle—PSLV-C50—injected the satellite into the predefined orbit around 20 minutes after the lift-off from the second launch pad at the spaceport. The 42nd communication satellite of the space agency is envisaged for providing services in extended-C band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. The satellite is functioning “very well", Isro chairman K. Sivan told the Press Trust of India. The solar panels of the satellite, a crucial operation, have been deployed. In another four days from now, the satellite will be placed into the specified slot into the GTO.

