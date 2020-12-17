Mint Lite | China's debt burden, Winter Olympics, CMS-01 launch & more

Britain said on Wednesday it would alter the algorithm it uses to select sites for new homes after critics said the old formula risked a building boom in the rural south at the expense of the industrial north. Britain faces an acute and nationwide shortage of affordable homes, affecting city and countryside alike, and the decision to “update" the government algorithm follows protests by lawmakers from within the ruling Conservative party. In its place, the housing ministry said brownfield sites and urban areas would now be prioritised under a revised mathematical formula devised to help meet a target of building 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s. Conservatives had said the old formula risked concreting over rural areas while failing to redress regional inequalities, with less money going to poorer northern regions. The revised plan will focus on England’s 20 big cities.