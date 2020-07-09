Build your mental resilience to get through this pandemic

Like the man on the horse, the mind sometimes seem to have a will of its own. It takes us to places unbidden, places we would prefer not to go because those thoughts leave us tired, anxious and unhappy. This is truer when we live in uncertain times, like the present. Living through a lockdown and without a sense of how things will change is leaving many of us stressed. Business is suffering, people are being laid off in droves, and we are all in survival mode.