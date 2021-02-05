Celebrities land in the boardroom. Here’s how companies make it work

Celebrities land in the boardroom. Here’s how companies make it work6 min read . 12:03 PM IST
Ciara, Oprah, Shaq and Serena are among the celebrities companies are tapping as directors for their pop-culture expertise and as a marketing boost
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ciara, Oprah, Shaq and Serena are among the celebrities companies are tapping as directors for their pop-culture expertise and as a marketing boost
Pop star Ciara Wilson’s meteoric career has traveled a familiar arc—first a string of hits, then a fragrance brand and a fashion line.
Now the Grammy-winning singer is taking on a role that has become increasingly popular among entrepreneurial-minded celebrities: corporate director.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.