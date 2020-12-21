Challenges in building an app to interpret Indian sign language

“They have said schools have to teach in Indian sign language going forward. That’s not easy to do because first they have to train the teachers in ISL. And then they have to teach the students," says Munsamy. “And if you look at the deaf students here, they are not taught a formal sign language at home from an early age. Family members use whatever basic signs are intuitive to them and that’s what the children learn. So, when they go to school at the age of 6 or 7, they don’t understand the sign language being used by the teachers and other students. That’s a big challenge to overcome."