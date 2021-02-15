Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >Business Of Life >Changing dynamics of defence
Changing dynamics of defence

Changing dynamics of defence

1 min read . 05:35 AM IST howindialives.com

New technologies from AI to augmented reality have provided a fresh momentum to R&D spending in defence

While military spending as a percentage of GDP has been coming down, it has been going up in absolute terms. New technologies from AI to augmented reality have provided a fresh momentum to R&D spending in defence.

While military spending as a percentage of GDP has been coming down, it has been going up in absolute terms. New technologies from AI to augmented reality have provided a fresh momentum to R&D spending in defence.

View Full Image
Changing dynamics of defence
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST

UP and Maharashtra colleges start physical classes from today

2 min read . 07:49 AM IST

Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

4 min read . 06:42 AM IST

Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

5 min read . 06:28 AM IST
View Full Image
Changing dynamics of defence
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST

UP and Maharashtra colleges start physical classes from today

2 min read . 07:49 AM IST

Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

4 min read . 06:42 AM IST

Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

5 min read . 06:28 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.