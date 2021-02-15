Changing dynamics of defence

Changing dynamics of defence1 min read . 05:35 AM IST
New technologies from AI to augmented reality have provided a fresh momentum to R&D spending in defence
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New technologies from AI to augmented reality have provided a fresh momentum to R&D spending in defence
While military spending as a percentage of GDP has been coming down, it has been going up in absolute terms. New technologies from AI to augmented reality have provided a fresh momentum to R&D spending in defence.
While military spending as a percentage of GDP has been coming down, it has been going up in absolute terms. New technologies from AI to augmented reality have provided a fresh momentum to R&D spending in defence.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.