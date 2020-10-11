Civic tech startups in India are rising against heavy odds

The scope for civic tech is massive in India, but so are the challenges. The potential comes from the sheer number of underserved people and the country’s lowly status on the UN Human Development Index—last year, it rose one place to be 129th among 189 countries monitored. The challenges are complex, ranging from lack of adequate financial support to opaqueness of government processes and data.

Nevertheless, a number of startups have ventured into this space in the past few years. Some help the government improve its services in a range of domains, from health and education to social welfare, mainly through digitization. Others come at it from the other end—helping citizens access services and become aware of their rights and entitlements.

While innovations in this space are diverse, they are mostly dependent on charity and lack the support ecosystem to build sustainable, scalable business models. Venture capital (VC) investment in civic tech is negligible in India, amounting to less than $1 million a year from 2015, shows data from Tracxn.

Among the better supported startups is Delhi-based CivilCops, providing AI-based chatbots meant for government departments to engage with citizens and derive insights for better decisions. Founded in 2017 by Ashish Sharma and Kusha Kohli, it has backing from global VC SOSV and was part of its mobile-only accelerator MOX’s cohort in Taiwan early this year.

Funding boost

Bengaluru- and Pune-based Haqdarshak, founded in 2015 by Aniket Doegar, Asha Krishnan and P.R. Ganapathy, recently announced a funding round led by global impact investor Acumen Fund. Doegar says it has received half of its targeted $1 million.

The startup has a multilingual mobile app with which field agents help vulnerable people in rural areas and migrant workers access government schemes to which they are entitled.

Another startup that recently announced funding is Gurugram-based Dror Labs, whose app connects women, children and the elderly with a safety network. Dror Labs re-purposed the app after the covid pandemic to also help people maintain social distancing. While the amount of its latest round is undisclosed, Tracxn puts its total funding at $500,000.

“The way in which people access basic benefits is straightforward in countries where the digital infrastructure and identification are strong," points out Mahesh Yagnaraman, India country director at Acumen. “We see a big need in India to help people access benefits made available by the government. Most workers here don’t have a contract and are hugely insecure, being one salary away from having nothing. That’s why a tech platform like Haqdarshak has a huge role to play."

Rather than civic tech aiming for e-governance projects, Acumen’s focus is on smallholder agriculture and informal, unsecured workers, who comprise 80% of the workforce in India. “These are the two difficult areas where the progress of India will be stalled if we don’t get it right," he says.

He sees two gaps in the funding ecosystem for such innovations in India. The first one is what he calls the “pioneer gap". This is where entrepreneurs struggle to get support before they are commercially ready to raise institutional money that requires good returns.

With impact investing going mainstream, where investors seek higher returns while looking for impact, fund sizes have grown to raise average ticket sizes and meet these commercial needs. Even some of the social startup accelerators are raising funds of their own for larger initial rounds.

“Everybody is going up the ladder, which means that money is available at a later, more de-risked stage, but not earlier for experimentation or new innovation," says Yagnaraman.

Moulding leaders

Acumen addresses this with a fellowship programme for entrepreneurs to develop leadership abilities. It lets the fund be a fly on the wall as the startup builds its commercial value proposition in tandem with its social objectives. Haqdarshak co-founder and CEO Doegar, for example, was an Acumen fellow for a year in 2018, before getting funded by it.

The second main funding issue in this sector is that early investors have to wait a very long time for exits. “Most of the exits are in microfinance or financial services. The secondary market is ill-developed in India for other categories," says Yagnaraman.

A way forward would be for investors to find alternative models instead of the usual equity investments designed for businesses that have a clear path to scale and exit. As a report by Omidyar Network India, Village Capital and CIIE puts it, “Equity can be a poor fit for startups that do not fit the traditional mould of a Silicon Valley startup. More patient models, including revenue share, could be a better fit."

Malavika Velayanikal is a Consulting Editor with Mint. She tweets @vmalu

