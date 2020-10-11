Civic tech startups in India are rising against heavy odds

“The way in which people access basic benefits is straightforward in countries where the digital infrastructure and identification are strong," points out Mahesh Yagnaraman, India country director at Acumen. “We see a big need in India to help people access benefits made available by the government. Most workers here don’t have a contract and are hugely insecure, being one salary away from having nothing. That’s why a tech platform like Haqdarshak has a huge role to play."