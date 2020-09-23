College delayed, teens start businesses from home

Covid-19 has delayed the start of the academic year or forced a break in education for many teenagers, but rather than stay home, some entrepreneurial students have started their own businesses. From skincare products and upcycled furniture to online bakeries and mental health apps, these teens across the country have used the time to tap their business skills. Even if classes have re-started, many are continuing to take orders and make deliveries. Most use Facebook, Instagram and Dunzo to take orders and make deliveries.