Companies retrain staff for other roles to avoid layoffs during pandemic

For Sonik Consulting, which rolled out web video conferencing and screen sharing platform Webkonf Meetings during the lockdown, covid-19 has driven realignments in roles. Apart from Bandari, the three employees in office administration have taken on work from other departments. “It’s effective utilization of resources. I didn’t anticipate they would do well but they’ve been very engaged. It has generated lot of positive energy in other teams as well. We are formalizing a policy where anyone who goes beyond their brief will get a percentage of the sales bonus in their appraisal along with recognition," says Ram Malay, founder of Sonik Consulting.