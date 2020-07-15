Conversations on living wills, death no longer off the table during pandemic

Sharma has spent her life in Mumbai, building a career as a graphic artist and taking care of her parents. After her father’s death earlier this year, she gave up her full-time job and took to freelancing. On 23 May, Sharma fell sick. “I had diarrhoea and fever that whole day," says Sharma, who had learnt enough from newspapers and social media that these could be symptoms of covid-19. She tested positive and she was hospitalized. Those three weeks were “torturous but were a lesson on how to be prepared for the future," she says.