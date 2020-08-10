Covid-19 has turned millennials into India’s worried generation

Those who live in cities and have a job in hand are also worried. Vidhi Krishna, who works at a startup in Bengaluru, believes she might lose her position any day. The company laid off around 20 people in April and since then there have been rumours of another round. “We have been promised there will be no more layoffs, but I can’t stop thinking about it. What if they fire me? How will I pay my rent? How will I look after my child? I do extra work just so I don’t lose my job. I have started learning some new tech skills to become more relevant. But it’s affecting me mentally and physically," says Krishna, 35, a single mother. She has the emotional and financial support of her parents, yet the uncertainty worries her. “I was planning to buy a house but now I’m not sure. What if there’s another such outbreak next year or five years later? Will any of this even make any sense? I’m really worried about the future we are creating for our kids."