Covid-19 layoffs hit those close to retirement

Pivoting to new careers, an option open to millennials and Gen-Z-ers, isn’t always available to those over 55 though many have deep experience and years of service. “There are jobs in the market but employers want young people who are ready to work for less salary. What employers don’t realize is that older adults bring something unique to the table: experience, a helpful attitude and knowledge acquired from years of work," says Saurav Das, co-founder of Zetta Women, a professional and social platform that helps women and people from the queer community find jobs. He’s recently extended his services to older professionals well. Many in their 50s or close to retirement age are not sure if they should look for work. “Some don’t know where to start, some are waiting for things to get better," he says.