Covid-19 robs families of chance to say goodbye

Loss is deepened by the grief of having left a loved one alone at the end though it is beyond one’s control. “Until the last two weeks when she got sick, we’d lived in the same house all our lives," says Aradhana S from Mangaluru, who lost her 58-year-old cousin to covid-19. “As responsible citizens we have to comply with the government regulations, and we do, but it is hard. It will haunt me all my life that we could not be with her in her last moments," she says.