In the Khan household in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti, 10.30am has attained a special significance since India went into lockdown. When the WhatsApp notification pings, Sahil, 14, with his mother’s phone in hand, runs to the ground floor, where his father, mother, grandmother and two younger siblings eagerly wait for him. Sahil makes space for himself and plays the WhatsApp audio message. “To fight corona, wash your hands properly, don’t step out of the house till necessary," a female voice announces in Hinglish. The one-minute audio lesson then flows to the breakfast table for discussion and to two family WhatsApp groups.

The voice belongs to sehat aapas, or health sisters, who have been working with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for years to improve the quality of life of the 20,000 residents of Nizamuddin Basti, in south Delhi, dominated by the Muslim community.

Since the covid outbreak, they have increased efforts to spread awareness, promote hygiene, conduct door-to-door surveys and distribute dry rations, masks, sanitizers and protective gear.

Nizamuddin Basti, which has more than 1,200 houses standing cheek by jowl mostly in narrow lanes, made national headlines towards the end of March, when the six-storeyed headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, an evangelical sect, emerged as one of India’s biggest covid hotspots.

Officials said more than a third of the country’s cases back then were connected to the sect. Since then, Nizamuddin Basti has reported just 14 positive cases, including four deaths.

The turnaround was largely due to the residents’ determination to curb the infection by working with volunteers and government authorities.

“The residents were very supportive of testing. It’s a densely populated area," says Harleen Kaur, district magistrate, south-east Delhi. “With quick action done in a consistent manner, we were able to nip it in the bud. It is a success story."

In March, fear was the predominant emotion in the area. “Most people worked in the informal sector and had lost jobs.

When the Tablighi incident happened, everyone in the area was scared. It had also become a communal issue," says Mehrun Nisha, one of the nine sehat aapas. “We decided to start the WhatsApp radio broadcast."

The daily broadcast, which goes out to 20,000 people, includes information from the World Health Organization (WHO) website. “We have also started including videos from WHO with Hindi subtitles," she says.

In the locality, it has come to be known as “WhatsApp radio", and the voice of the aapas, who have cultivated deep ties over the years, carry weight in the community.

“The broadcast is spoken by women from our basti. We trust them and follow everything they say," says Sahil’s mother Asma, 45.

In a sero-survey done July in the area, 42% of people were found to have covid-19 antibodies, though case numbers have been low.

