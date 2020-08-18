Covid-19: What Nizamuddin Basti can teach India

In the Khan household in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti, 10.30am has attained a special significance since India went into lockdown. When the WhatsApp notification pings, Sahil, 14, with his mother’s phone in hand, runs to the ground floor, where his father, mother, grandmother and two younger siblings eagerly wait for him. Sahil makes space for himself and plays the WhatsApp audio message. “To fight corona, wash your hands properly, don’t step out of the house till necessary," a female voice announces in Hinglish. The one-minute audio lesson then flows to the breakfast table for discussion and to two family WhatsApp groups.