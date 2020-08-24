Covid effect on salaries: Just 7% firms gave hikes, increments down to 3.6%

Since 2018, the overall salary increase rate has also dropped. Nine of 10 companies expect to maintain the long-term salary escalation rate or reduce it. For instance, in the services sciences sector, the salary escalation has dropped from 8.3% in 2018 to 6.7% in 2020. One of the reasons for this is the high inflation rate of 3.5-4%, which makes it hard to justify the 10% increments given in earlier years. "While companies were in the process of cutting increments, covid-19 accelerated the pace," said Anandorup Ghose, partner at Deloitte Touche Tohamtsu India.