Covid pushes local pharmacies to try tech cure

It didn’t come easy. One of the first to come aboard, a large pharmacy in a small town of Andhra Pradesh, was sceptical initially. “He told me his turnaround time for a customer was 15 minutes which was as good a service as anything you would get in a big city," recounts Satyamurthy. “As the discussion progressed, we realized he didn’t have barcoding in his legacy billing system. When we introduced barcoding with our system, his turnaround time came down to six minutes. That meant he could serve twice the number of customers."