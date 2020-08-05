Covid symptoms mimic dengue, say doctors

“This is the season for flu in India. In the present circumstances, it would be best for doctors to suspect test people for everything—covid-19, dengue, H1N1. The symptoms are almost similar for both dengue and coronavirus. The serology test for other viruses can come back positive for dengue because of cross reactivity," said Dr R Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and professor and head, lifecourse epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India.