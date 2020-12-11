Creativity meets commerce

A well-designed backdrop is a must-have office accessory in these covid-19 times of video calls. The backdrop facing me is enough to light up any design enthusiast’s computer camera. I see a curated collection of diverse, well-travelled objects. This is the office of Himanshu Wardhan, the 37-year-old managing director of the Indian arm of Etsy, a global digital marketplace for handcrafted and vintage objects, made largely by 3.1 million active sellers from across the world.

Etsy is currently a Wall Street “darling", as mentioned by The New York Times in a recent article. And rightly so: Its shares have risen more than 250% this year, making it the best performing stock in the S&P 500 stock index, to which it was added in September.

Wardhan is a former entrepreneur and McKinsey consultant, whose career has been as eclectic as his collection, ranging from technology to design and craft, in the US and India.

He speaks with me virtually from an apartment in Delhi’s Shivalik area and takes me through the provenance of the objects on the shelves behind him. Several wooden decorative items are mementoes from trips to Varanasi, where the company is in the process of onboarding artisans on to the platform. His team gifted him a set of ceramic tea accessories made by a couple in Himachal Pradesh. One of his most treasured objects includes a blue vintage typewriter from an Etsy seller in the US. Wardhan says he first learnt typing on a typewriter that his father gave him in the 1990s, and wanted something traditional to decorate his space. Complementing the physical typewriter is an embroidered picture of a blue typewriter on a wooden hoop, made by a local Etsy seller, Shweta Singh of Littlerednook. Even the coffee table books echo Wardhan’s line of work: two classic craft titles, Handmade In India: Crafts Of India, edited by M. P. Ranjan and Aditi Ranjan, and Saris Of India: Tradition And Beyond by Rta Kapur Chishti. This collage of objects is beside a sofa, a coffee table, a set of chairs and a large television. “I will have something on in the background while working, usually the news," he says.

A second home

For me, none of these are the most interesting aspects of Wardhan’s space, though. The most compelling is the provenance of the home office itself. This space is not Wardhan’s primary home, but an apartment he and his wife, Neha, decided to lease a few months into the pandemic.

“We (Etsy) went work-from-home early March, when the pandemic was just starting to get talked about. Then we gave up the (existing) office space and took a much smaller space that is just the bare minimum to support the teams with all the IT requirements, till we open up around the middle of next year. No one goes there," Wardhan explains. With a toddler at home, and construction activity going on next door, he wanted a separate space where he could recreate his workplace. A few months ago, he leased the Shivalik apartment as a shared workspace with his wife, who’s a design entrepreneur. She works out of a couple of rooms with a small team. He continues to have an office in his home, where he also works from, but the Shivalik apartment is his primary workplace, he says. “There’s a certain allowance that the company is giving to everybody, irrespective of rank, to cover increased expenses, whether it’s electricity or Internet. But obviously, this particular setup might be more than that particular amount. I’ve created this thing on my own, but if let’s say, I would not have created the space for me, I would have still gotten that amount," Wardhan clarifies.

Although initially hailed for its convenience, work from home is now a challenge. Most workers, even those lucky enough to have a dedicated room of their own, struggle with issues of “living at work": lack of privacy and the fading distinction between office and home. But I haven’t encountered any business leader who has actually moved out of their home.

Wardhan’s response to his remote working setup is hallmark Etsy—creative and agile, unencumbered by corporate diktat. Realizing that he needed a space to operate productively, he was able to create a “second home", as he calls it, for him and his wife’s brand. It provides a “balance between work and family space."

Creativity and agility were also visible earlier this year when Etsy sellers propelled their business forward in a well-documented phenomenon of “mask mania". Thousands of Etsy sellers offered a new product line, almost overnight. As a BloombergQuint article says, over 110,000 sellers sold $346 million in masks through Etsy in its June quarter. By comparison, big clothing brand Gap Inc. sold $130 million of masks in its quarter ended 1 August. “The difference suggests that Etsy sellers—95% of whom operate their small businesses out of their homes—were able to reap rewards from being fast and flexible in a way that bigger players with global supply chains couldn’t quite match," the article says.

Where creativity counts

Wardhan says this agility reflects corporate mindset. “I’ve not seen any other company that manages the process of leaving creativity and ownership to employees to the extent that Etsy does. You need to have the right set of systems and controls in place, but then let employees do things within those systems and controls."

In India, this ability to find localized, creative solutions to bigger challenges is reflected in the company’s willingness to onboard artisans, especially those who are unfamiliar with technology. Etsy has not launched an India store yet.

“Predominantly, for the last two and a half years, all of our focus has been on the supply side, getting products and creative entrepreneurs, to set up their shop on Etsy and to sell to buyers outside of India.

Currently, we have close to 2.4 or 2.5 million product listings on Etsy, just from India," says Wardhan, adding, “Never, in no other country, do we have onboarding associates going out and getting people online, handholding them, enabling them to the same extent that we are doing in India."

For Wardhan, “a small seller doesn’t get any visibility on a big platform," such as other online e-commerce companies. He often cites Abhika Jewels and ComfyMommy as two Indian stores that have done extremely well on Etsy.

This is not to say the platform optimizes all small sellers equally. Two of my friends, who run a stationery brand in Mumbai, first listed on Etsy in 2016, and struggled with getting traction on to their store. Navigating other site logistics such as shipping and payment was also a challenge.

Etsy is clearly not perfect and each small seller experience will differ, as Wardhan himself admits. Not all 2.4 or 2.5 million Indian product listings will find themselves equally lucrative global buyers.

Regardless, it is difficult not to be swayed by Etsy’s mission to promote the handcrafted, the vintage, the unique.

Hopefully, Wardhan’s creativity and agility extends to opening a store in India sooner than later. Our artisans, our creative entrepreneurs and our shoppers would be the better for it.

