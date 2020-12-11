Creativity meets commerce

“We (Etsy) went work-from-home early March, when the pandemic was just starting to get talked about. Then we gave up the (existing) office space and took a much smaller space that is just the bare minimum to support the teams with all the IT requirements, till we open up around the middle of next year. No one goes there," Wardhan explains. With a toddler at home, and construction activity going on next door, he wanted a separate space where he could recreate his workplace. A few months ago, he leased the Shivalik apartment as a shared workspace with his wife, who’s a design entrepreneur. She works out of a couple of rooms with a small team. He continues to have an office in his home, where he also works from, but the Shivalik apartment is his primary workplace, he says. “There’s a certain allowance that the company is giving to everybody, irrespective of rank, to cover increased expenses, whether it’s electricity or Internet. But obviously, this particular setup might be more than that particular amount. I’ve created this thing on my own, but if let’s say, I would not have created the space for me, I would have still gotten that amount," Wardhan clarifies.