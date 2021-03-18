Crisis can be a great time to drive change and shift market share: Jeff Immelt

I’ve had three years to reflect on my tenure at GE and also to watch how the story of the company has been told. I came to the conclusion that there is much more to the story of GE, and I wanted to share a more complete telling of that story. Mostly for the GE team that deserves better than what has been shared. I also wrote the book because all business management today is crisis management. Leading a company with that understanding is absolutely necessary today. After my experiences and hard lessons at GE, I think the book will give readers real insight in terms of what it feels like to lead through crisis and volatility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}