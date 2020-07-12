Most robots carrying things from one place to another in warehouses are automated guided vehicles (AGVs). They rely on tracks or magnetic strips to cover fixed routes.

But mobile robots are becoming more autonomous, with a push from advances in computer vision and artificial intelligence. We read about self-driving cars and driverless delivery vans. What we’re more likely to encounter in everyday life, however, are slow moving, safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

Covid-19 has given them a nudge. They’re increasingly moving from factory floors into spaces where they mingle with humans, such as cleaning and disinfecting retail outlets and airports. Apart from the likes of Roomba getting into people’s homes, the demand from commercial spaces for large self-driving cleaning machines is picking up—150,000 such machines will be sold annually by 2024, according to ABI Research. And these are cleaning machines that cost as much as cars.

Every robot maker is finding ways to give machines more autonomy and thereby make them more useful in the new normal. Take the case of Rucha Yantra in Aurangabad. Rohit Dashrathi founded the robotics startup in 2016, armed with an MS degree in robotics from Carnegie Mellon University. He was motivated initially by a desire to automate his father’s 25-year-old automotive parts manufacturing business, where he would see workers pulling 1,500kg loads. His material-handling AGVs found their way into the plants of other automotive manufacturers too.

Clean sweep

During the pandemic, he’s adapting the mobile robots for disinfection and cleaning. “Apart from the importance of keeping commercial and healthcare spaces sanitized, it’s an inhuman task to be spraying toxic disinfectants for long periods of time. So liquid disinfection as well as fogging and UV-light-based disinfection is happening with robots," he says.

Adapting to such uses requires his robots to be autonomous. To speed up conversion of his AGVs to AMRs, Dashrathi tied up with a fellow CMU robotics entrepreneur, Puru Rastogi, whose Bengaluru-based startup Mowito is building a software platform that makes it easier for robot makers to add autonomous navigation.

Rucha Yantra is diversifying into new industries. One of its new clients is Chitale Dairy, Maharashtra. The environment in a dairy unit is different from an automotive factory floor, which is another reason for the move to AMRs.

It’s not just self-driving navigation that differentiates AMRs. They come with other bells and whistles for smarter operations. “Earlier, we used phones with limited features. Then smartphones came with a camera and so many apps. The same thing is happening with AGVs," says Dashrathi.

Global robot makers are shifting to self-driving robots in an ever-expanding range of domains. Swiss-Swedish giant ABB recently showcased a mobile Yumi robot that can work alongside lab technicians and nurses in a hospital, navigating its way around human co-workers autonomously.

“In the post-covid world, we’ll want to see less of humans handling medicines and food. I foresee more investment in robotic end-of-line packaging, picking, sorting and logistics," says Arvind Vasu, senior vice-president, ABB Technology Ventures.

These robots will need software platforms to help them navigate new environments, manipulating things autonomously. This involves a convergence of several technologies.

“We’re going to see new types of vision-based sensors for these service applications. Robots have had cameras for quite a while, but now we’re seeing 3D cameras coming into play. Instead of seeing objects in two dimensions, they can sense the depth of the object," says Vasu. “Then you need machine learning, AI and all kinds of software to analyse things very fast from this 3D vision. It will be computing at the edge."

Tide turns

It’s the mix of advances in hardware and software that’s enabling the navigation, collaboration and adaptation that’s bringing robots into new domains. Dashrathi was at the centre of this futuristic universe at CMU, Pittsburgh, considered the world’s robotics capital.

“One thing I always wanted was to learn everything I could there and apply those takeaways in my own country," he says. “India needs domestic robotics players because imports are costly apart from service and support issues."

There were very few takers for robots when he started Rucha Yantra in Aurangabad in 2016. Actual sales outside his father’s factory started happening only in 2018, “and that was not much." But he persisted and now the tide appears to be turning for autonomous mobile robots in India too.

Malavika Velayanikal is a consulting editor with Mint. She tweets @vmalu.

