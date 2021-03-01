OPEN APP
Home >News >Business Of Life >Deep linkages propel tech
Deep linkages propel tech
Deep linkages propel tech

Deep linkages propel tech

1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 05:23 AM IST howindialives.com

In the deep tech segment, the link between labs and startups is even stronger. This has played a huge rile in making the US the world's startup capital.

Tech firms that emerge out of university labs are almost as fabled as garage startups. In the deep tech segment, the link between labs and startups is even stronger. This has played a huge role in making the US the world's startup capital.

Tech firms that emerge out of university labs are almost as fabled as garage startups
View Full Image
Tech firms that emerge out of university labs are almost as fabled as garage startups
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: HT

Lateral entry inadequate to fill 22% vacancies’ gap in IAS posts

2 min read . 12:47 AM IST
CII said opening up the market will also help address the concern that vaccines could be administered after their expiry date. reuters

Private sector lobbies govt to allow vaccine sale in open market

2 min read . 12:35 AM IST
Photo: Mint

We’re preparing a roadmap to tackle cross-border infections: ICMR chief

5 min read . 12:20 AM IST
Green bonds are securities issued to fund projects that are good for the environment

Mint Lite | Nature bonds, VIP vaccination, Pakistan's new bill & more

4 min read . 12:11 AM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout