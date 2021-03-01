Deep linkages propel tech

In the deep tech segment, the link between labs and startups is even stronger. This has played a huge rile in making the US the world's startup capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech firms that emerge out of university labs are almost as fabled as garage startups. In the deep tech segment, the link between labs and startups is even stronger. This has played a huge role in making the US the world's startup capital.

Tech firms that emerge out of university labs are almost as fabled as garage startups. In the deep tech segment, the link between labs and startups is even stronger. This has played a huge role in making the US the world's startup capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}