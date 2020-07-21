Mumbai’s George Solomon found his new career during lockdown, in poker. After daily food orders dropped from about a dozen to one or two, Solomon, a former pizza chef, quit his job with Swiggy. “There was no point exposing myself, my wife and child to the virus," says Solomon, 36. After a week, a friend suggested playing poker on the Pocket52 app. “He had made a lot of money, even bought a fridge. I had never played it before, but I gave it a shot." Within weeks, he started winning and earning. One day, he makes ₹45,000, another, ₹2,000. “I spend close to 10 hours a day, playing poker tournaments. It’s given me a new life, and takes my mind off whatever is happening around us. Maybe one day, after saving some money from poker, I will start my own pizza place. But poker is my first love."