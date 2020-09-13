Home >News >Business Of Life >Digital Bharat: The engagement gap
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

Digital Bharat: The engagement gap

1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2020, 09:24 PM IST howindialives.com

Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use

Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use. The problems are not insurmountable and start-ups are trying to bridge the gap.


Digital Bharat: The engagement gap
View Full Image
Digital Bharat: The engagement gap
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout