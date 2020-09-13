Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >Business Of Life >Digital Bharat: The engagement gap
Photo: HT

Digital Bharat: The engagement gap

1 min read . 09:24 PM IST howindialives.com

Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use

Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use. The problems are not insurmountable and start-ups are trying to bridge the gap.

Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use. The problems are not insurmountable and start-ups are trying to bridge the gap.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
Digital Bharat: The engagement gap
Click on the image to enlarge

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated