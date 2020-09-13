Digital Bharat: The engagement gap

Digital Bharat: The engagement gap1 min read . 09:24 PM IST
Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use. The problems are not insurmountable and start-ups are trying to bridge the gap.
