Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use. The problems are not insurmountable and start-ups are trying to bridge the gap.

Millions of Indians are online, thanks to falling prices of smartphone’s and data, but many don't enjoy the full benefits as digital tech is not always safe and easy to use. The problems are not insurmountable and start-ups are trying to bridge the gap.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image Digital Bharat: The engagement gap Click on the image to enlarge