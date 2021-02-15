Drone swarms versus stealth covers are the future of warfare

The three-year-old iDEX programme has drawn attention to the scope for Indian startups to contribute to defence innovation and indigenization. But these are still baby steps. Both Yadav and Dalmmia pointed out that defence tech startups will only become significant contributors if their products are ultimately procured for the armed forces. It’s not like other sectors where an internet of things or IoT product for one vertical could be repurposed for another industry if sales cycles are too long in the former. That’s usually harder to do for tech products made for defence applications.