Opinion | During crisis, it's the A-team that rocks

Appreciation, respect and trust are key ingredients of that elusive chemistry that successful leadership teams possess. The film Miracle, based on the 1980 Winter Olympics, captures this beautifully. As the US ice hockey team prepares for the grand finale, the film evokes the power of teamwork in a diverse group that is nursing old rivalries. Under the coach’s stewardship, they play to each other’s strengths and stand as one team. It sends the powerful message of chemistry before talent, a prerequisite for successful teams. This chemistry shows in many ways. Friendship and socialization outside the professional realm are a bonus in team chemistry and becomes a vital element in the “feel good" factor of a company. It is no surprise that in Gallup’s Q12 Index of Employee Engagement Research, the question “Do you have a best friend at work?" is widely acknowledged to be a key factor of retention and outcomes. It can never be forced and yet friendship is great in promoting authenticity. It allows people to show their vulnerabilities and encourages disagreement without being perceived as disagreeable. This rings truer for the C-suite, where aspirations are big and egos even bigger.