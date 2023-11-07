comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 06 2023 15:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 1.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.4 -0.65%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.95 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.2 1.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,494.2 0.72%
Business News/ News / Business Of Life/  Earthquake today: Magnitude of 4.2 tremor strikes Bay of Bengal
Back Back

Earthquake today: Magnitude of 4.2 tremor strikes Bay of Bengal

 Livemint

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal at 05:32 am

An Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. (Representative Image)Premium
An Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

An Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

“The National Center for Seismology reported that a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Bay of Bengal at 05:32 am today," the National Center for Seismology said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:32 a.m. on Monday and at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-11-2023, 05:32:24 IST, Lat: 8.55 & Long: 90.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said in a post on X.

Also Read: Earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday, but there was no damage to life or property, reported PTI.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 had struck Nepal at 04.16 p.m. The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi. The country is grappling with the aftermath of a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday.

Following the impactful earthquake that occurred in Nepal on Saturday, the country experienced aftershocks over the subsequent two days. Remarkably, within just one week, Nepal was struck by another significant earthquake on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App