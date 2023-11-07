Earthquake today: Magnitude of 4.2 tremor strikes Bay of Bengal

An Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

“The National Center for Seismology reported that a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Bay of Bengal at 05:32 am today," the National Center for Seismology said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:32 a.m. on Monday and at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-11-2023, 05:32:24 IST, Lat: 8.55 & Long: 90.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said in a post on X.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday, but there was no damage to life or property, reported PTI.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 had struck Nepal at 04.16 p.m. The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi. The country is grappling with the aftermath of a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday.

Following the impactful earthquake that occurred in Nepal on Saturday, the country experienced aftershocks over the subsequent two days. Remarkably, within just one week, Nepal was struck by another significant earthquake on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

