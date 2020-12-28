Edtech funding boom hides gaps in what is being offered

From his vantage point as an edtech entrepreneur and investor, Talwar believes the focus should be on learning outcomes and not just growth. “Education is massively complex. It will be years before we’re able to fully understand how impactful are certain ways to educate students. If something doesn’t get delivered on Amazon, the company gets to know within hours or days. But in edtech, it takes an inordinately long time to know if someone is learning or not. So, I’m not convinced that trying to change user behaviour quickly through advertising and making promises is the ideal way for creating an education business," he says.