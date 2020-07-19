Entrepreneurs untangle the complexities of Indian farming

Agritech startups in India have many complexities to unravel in a massive sector that employs half the country’s workforce. Government policies play a huge part because this is a highly politicized and regularized sector. Announcement of reforms, prompted by the covid-19 pandemic ’s disruption of traditional supply chains, offers hope. But ground realities remain challenging for new ways to take root.

Broadly, startups approach the sector from three fronts. The best-funded ones like Ninjacart and WayCool are aggregators of farm output, mainly supplying urban retailers and food processing companies. The government’s recent move to free farmers from the yoke of mandis, allowing them to sell their produce to other buyers without licences, could increase access for aggregators. But with large traders and states like Punjab opposing the easing of restrictions, it’s an ongoing tussle.

At the other end are those who provide an alternative channel for farm inputs like pesticides, fertilizers, seeds and equipment. The top player in this space is Pune-based AgroStar, followed by Indore-based Gramophone and Hyderabad-based Khethinext. While they offer advisory and marketing services, their primary business comes from input companies. They compete with traditional distributors and retailers by providing more choice.

Going to the Ground

In between these input and output-oriented facets is a grey area where startups are trying to differentiate themselves by getting deeply involved with farming at the grassroots level. Ahmedabad-based DigiAgri, for example, launched a community-oriented approach last year. It offers digital services to raise productivity of farms, while trying to monetize farm data it collects. “It’s a painstaking business because it takes time to collect data and make it work," says serial entrepreneur Deepak Pareek, who has bootstrapped this venture.

Engaging at the farm level is easier said than done in a landscape where most farmers have small holdings. DigiAgri does it through a community resource who can be an evangelist. One of them is Jai Patel, a 30-year-old farmer in Surpur village of Sabarkantha district, Gujarat. Apart from holding meetings of local farmers, he engages with farmer producer organizations.

Once farmers are onboarded, the DigiAgri representative collects data, beginning with geofencing data, historical crop data and a demographic profile. He helps them make farm plans, using algorithms from DigiAgri. From preparing the land for sowing all the way to harvesting, farm data is captured on the app.

This can help the farmer get better results. For example, pictures of budding crops can be analyzed at the back end to spot signs of distress. At the same time, the data helps DigiAgri provide market intelligence and linkages to farm input and procurement companies. It can share pricing information with farmers. Patna-based DeHaat, founded in 2012, uses a franchise model to engage with farmers in a similar manner.

The biggest challenge for farmers and startups are government regulations. While the APMC Act and Essential Commodities Act put a crimp in bargaining for better prices, the farm input side is tangled up in licencing, state by state. That is why pan-India marketplaces for agriculture have been slow to emerge.

Gurugram-based Bijak, which recently raised $12 million in series A funding is trying to create an online platform for agricultural commodity trading.

Government restrictions are ostensibly to protect interests of farmers, but end up serving traders. “When farmers want a better product, they end in the grey market and buy spurious products," says Pareek, whose earlier startup MyCrop, focused on linkages for farm inputs in Indonesia.

Using Data Right

An established player in digitalization of farm data is Bengaluru-based startup Cropin backed by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Its SmartFarm app, launched in 2012, captured data while digitizing farm management. Once it grew its database sufficiently for analytics such as predicting output, it began providing SaaS products to agribusinesses and governments in India and abroad.

Pareek feels working closely with data from the ground is vital for all stakeholders. For example, he found satellite images shared by the chief scientist of a government agency that predicts farm output, indicating that fields were greener than at this time last year.

“My team on the ground says the vegetative index is high in these images because farmers are not tilling fields. I asked the scientist if he had correlated the satellite data with ground observations to confirm it was paddy and not weeds, and he said ‘no’," he says.

Malavika Velayanikal is a Consulting Editor with Mint. She tweets @vmalu.

