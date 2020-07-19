Entrepreneurs untangle the complexities of Indian farming

In between these input and output-oriented facets is a grey area where startups are trying to differentiate themselves by getting deeply involved with farming at the grassroots level. Ahmedabad-based DigiAgri, for example, launched a community-oriented approach last year. It offers digital services to raise productivity of farms, while trying to monetize farm data it collects. “It’s a painstaking business because it takes time to collect data and make it work," says serial entrepreneur Deepak Pareek, who has bootstrapped this venture.