Home >News >Business Of Life >Esports gains speed in India
This picture shows stateless eSports player Muhammad Aiman Hafizi Ahmad, 20, playing an online multiplayer gaming on his mobile phone at a house used by his gaming team in Bangi town, south of Kuala Lumpur

Esports gains speed in India

1 min read . 10:24 PM IST howindialives.com

  • During the lockdown, esports grew globally, and drew interest from businesses
  • In India, esports has been growing due to improvement in digital infrastructure

From cricket to F1, sports is back after a covid break. During the lockdown, esports grew globally, and drew interest from businesses. In India, esports has been growing due to improvement in digital infrastructure.

Youth drive internet usage
Youth drive internet usage
