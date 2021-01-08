Even India’s tech workers are interested in employee unions

Closer home, forming a union in the tech sector has been challenging, says Saubhik Bhattacharya, general secretary, AIITEU. Having said that, he adds, “You would be surprised to see how many IT employees and workers are open to the idea once we reach out to them. Especially with the mass terminations, wage cuts and overwork perpetrated during the covid-19 crisis, more and more tech workers are realizing that they need a union to represent their own interests as distinct from the interests of management."