Fake office chatter helps remote workers stay productive

Every workday at 11am, after wrapping up her daily team video call, Sushmita Shah dons a set of headphones and opens Spotify to listen to a mix of office noises: keyboards tapping, the hum of a printer, the beep of the coffee machine, the buzz of people’s chatter, footsteps moving towards and away from her. “I work six hours or so daily and keep the sounds on. It’s like being back in the office," says Shah, who’s been doing her duties as an HR professional at a startup from home since March.

An EDM fan, Shah always listened to music to concentrate at work. But since the two-room apartment, where she lives alone, became the office, Deadmau5’s house music and Calvin Harris’ electropop have stopped being helpful. “Working from home can be very isolating. That office hustle-bustle, no matter how much you complain about it, really makes work work. There was a point when I didn’t feel like working for weeks because I missed those noises and people’s faces," says Shah. Sometime in April, she came across a post about office noises on Instagram. Since then, she’s been hooked. “I have even made a playlist of different office noises (open plan, closed cabin), café noises. They take me to my happy place and I work better."

As work from home becomes a more widespread solution for companies worldwide to fight covid-19, people are finding different ways to bring the real feel of the office home. From virtual chai sessions and watercooler conversations to cooking and exercising together via Teams or Zoom, there’s a hack for everything. But how do you fill those in-between moments, when you get really nostalgic for the white noise of an office—that loud colleague who laughs too much, the discussions about the too-cold air-conditioning system, co-workers sharing biscuits, lunch conversations about the next get-together? A growing number of people are using the fake sounds of office chatter.

Research shows that subtle background sounds of a person’s choice help improve productivity and creativity at work. The other reason such office tones help is that they mask the sounds people are tired of hearing at home, whether silence or family chatter, explains workplace, HR consultant and career coach Anjali Bhosle. She shares the example of a CEO who kept going to the office despite the nationwide lockdown because he needed “that ambience and the hustle-bustle". His daughter finally downloaded an app that offered office noises. “He’s now working from home," she says. “These sounds offer a consistent, cosy background buzz that feels both ambient and human, and puts people back in work mode."

Amrita Bindra, a lawyer in Mumbai, turned to The Sound of Colleagues, a virtual white noise machine that was created few months ago to address the isolation that comes with remote working. Built by Swedish sound design company Red Pipe studios, the platform, which recreates the tones of a room, people, keyboard, rain on window, telephone, even the office dog, has attracted more than a million page views. “I live in a joint family, so concentrating is very difficult. These sounds take me back to my office cabin, and they are so subtle that after few minutes I forget I’m at home," says Bindra, who discovered The Sound of Colleagues through a WhatsApp forward.

For Delhi’s Tarundeep Singh, who’s in a leadership position at digital agency Kippis, background noise generator Noisli has been “a friend". Singh, 42, shifts between sounds of offices, Islamic prayers, rain, Tibetan chants, and even spas. “I use office chatter when I want to drown out the noise at home and feel like being in the co-working space, where our office is. It really helps when I have to come up with ideas," he says.

Shah says the chatter helps structure her day. “When I stop listening to the sound, which is around 5pm, I feel like the workday is done and I log off."

