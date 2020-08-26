Fake office chatter helps remote workers stay productive

An EDM fan, Shah always listened to music to concentrate at work. But since the two-room apartment, where she lives alone, became the office, Deadmau5’s house music and Calvin Harris’ electropop have stopped being helpful. “Working from home can be very isolating. That office hustle-bustle, no matter how much you complain about it, really makes work work. There was a point when I didn’t feel like working for weeks because I missed those noises and people’s faces," says Shah. Sometime in April, she came across a post about office noises on Instagram. Since then, she’s been hooked. “I have even made a playlist of different office noises (open plan, closed cabin), café noises. They take me to my happy place and I work better."