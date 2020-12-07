Fashion AI gets a booster shot from pandemic

Roy, who headed digital business for IT services firm Mindtree in the Asia-Pacific region, started AskSid in 2017. But it was years earlier, when he was doing an MBA in the Netherlands, that he first encountered the problem that the startup addressed at the outset. His wife Dolly wanted to buy tights to keep herself warm. It’s not something a traditional Indian is used to wearing and the couple was flummoxed by a selection of 200 tights from a recommended brand. Finally, they went to a Wolford store where a sales associate guided Dolly in choosing tights appropriate for her.