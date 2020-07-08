Five months into pandemic, anxiety, stress rising among covid-19 doctors, nurses

NEW DELHI:It started the evening Dr Vikramjeet Singh was at home, about 10ft away from his four-year-old twin daughters. The girls suddenly extended their arms to hug him. Dr Singh refused, fearing he might be carrying the covid-19 virus.

“That moment just broke me. I can’t even hug my children," says Dr Singh, who is in charge of a covid-19 ward and is a senior consultant of internal medicine at Delhi’s Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital. Like most medical staff on duty for the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Singh spends 9-10 hours every day at work, and no matter how many times they sanitize, the fear of the virus never leaves. “Even if my child or my wife sneezes, I get scared," he says.

The day after that incident at home, Dr Singh reached out to his colleague, a psychologist and counsellor, to help him with the anxiety. “It’s my job to save patients, to look after them, to appear strong, but people forget we are human too. This pandemic is also breaking us healthcare workers," says Dr Singh, 48, adding that his anxiety levels have “dropped considerably" after talking to the counsellor.

Over the past five months, frontline workers have become used to the physical toll of working long shifts in sweaty PPEs and boosting the morale of patients and families. Most doctors and nurses are proud that they are able to serve their country, which is now the worst affected in terms of number of cases after the US and Mexico. They are frustrated over the growing number of cases, but the emotional toll of seeing the worst-case scenario turn into a reality on a daily basis is higher than the physical exhaustion.

Once they remove their medical coats to return home, the fear of putting their families at risk starts creeping in. The shortage of testing kits and hospital beds, the race to find a vaccine, and the inability of India to control the virus… all of these are discussed but what’s missing from the list of talking points is the mental well-being of our healthcare workers.

There’s only anecdotal evidence suggesting a crisis in the making in India, but data from other countries testifies to the risk. A recent study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which was based on the mental health outcomes of 1,257 healthcare workers attending to covid-19 patients in 34 hospitals in China, found that 50% of them reported experiencing symptoms of depression, 45% anxiety, 34% insomnia, and 71.5% psychological distress.

Jawahar Singh, medical doctor of psychiatry at AIIMS, admits the cases of anxiety, stress, exhaustion and sleeplessness among the medicos at the national hospital are rising. “The physical toll you can recover from, but if mental toll is not addressed, it can lead to serious crisis," says Singh without offering any numbers in cases related to mental health.

Lovleen Malhotra, the counsellor Dr Singh reached out to, offers some insights. Since the end of June, 20 doctors have reached out to her for covid-19 related counselling. “There’s no doubt that their mental health is deteriorating. The exhaustion, the grief, the anxiety, they are all increasing. The most common worry is, ‘What if this happens to my parents or children?’" says Malhotra.

The stress and anxiety reach a new high when an expert tests positive for the virus. Syed Faizan Ahmad, 26, a general surgeon at Silchar Medical College in Assam, waited five days to tell his family, who live 2,000km away in Etawa, that he had tested covid-19 positive on 25 June. “I didn’t want to worry my parents," says Ahmad. He spoke to his doctor friends, especially those who had recovered from covid-19. “They counselled me that it’s going to be fine. Still, I was anxious and wanted to talk to my family but I couldn’t," says Dr Ahmed, who’s now almost done with the isolation period.

Among nurses, it’s perhaps more difficult, especially since they are often called on to do extra emotional labour, like keeping up a steady stream of reassurances while taking care of patients. A nurse in Bengaluru explains, “I’m the first point of contact at the hospital, so I don’t know if the person I’m speaking with is positive or negative, which keeps me awake most nights," says the nurse, 35, who doesn’t want to reveal her identity for fear of coming across as “weak".

That’s the bigger problem. The stigma attached to mental health in our country is so strong that the advocates of “don’t hide your physical and mental ailments" are themselves not coming forward.

“Many talk to their peers and get it out of their system, some silently suffer. They don’t want to show their ‘human’ side," says Puneet Manuja, co-founder of YourDOST. In the past three months, about 15 doctors have reached out to the mental health startup with concerns over “anxiety for themselves and their families."

Iqra M., 28, a doctor in Aligarh, defends the hesitation among the medical staff, saying people “look up to us". “We are supposed to encourage our parents, tell them to be stronger. If we show we are weak, how will they trust us," asks Iqra, who’s also going through anxiety issues because of fear of exposure to the virus.

AIIMS’ mental health expert Jawahar Singh agrees that for fear of coming across as “weak", many doctors are not addressing their problem. AIIMS is now planning to conduct a study on the mental toll of covid-19 on doctors. “We need a wellness centre in every hospital, where the medical staff can go and just talk," he says. “This is a traumatic time for everyone, doctor or not."

