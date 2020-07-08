Five months into pandemic, anxiety, stress rising among covid-19 doctors, nurses

The stress and anxiety reach a new high when an expert tests positive for the virus. Syed Faizan Ahmad, 26, a general surgeon at Silchar Medical College in Assam, waited five days to tell his family, who live 2,000km away in Etawa, that he had tested covid-19 positive on 25 June. “I didn’t want to worry my parents," says Ahmad. He spoke to his doctor friends, especially those who had recovered from covid-19. “They counselled me that it’s going to be fine. Still, I was anxious and wanted to talk to my family but I couldn’t," says Dr Ahmed, who’s now almost done with the isolation period.