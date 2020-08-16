Food safety in focus

Food safety in focus1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 08:33 PM IST
Nasscom's Agritech in India 2019 report says 60% of agri-funding goes to startups linking farmers to markets
Consumers are now increasingly aware of food safety and ethical production, and agritech can change the game. Nasscom's Agritech in India 2019 report says 60% of agri-funding goes to startups linking farmers to markets. Public private partnerships are slowly coming together, especially for specific crops such as coffee in Karnataka.
