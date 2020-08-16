Subscribe
Food safety in focus
Consumers are now increasingly aware of food safety and ethivalproduction, and agritech can change the game

Food safety in focus

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST howindialives.com

Nasscom's Agritech in India 2019 report says 60% of agri-funding goes to startups linking farmers to markets

Consumers are now increasingly aware of food safety and ethical production, and agritech can change the game. Nasscom's Agritech in India 2019 report says 60% of agri-funding goes to startups linking farmers to markets. Public private partnerships are slowly coming together, especially for specific crops such as coffee in Karnataka.

Food safety in focus
Food safety in focus
