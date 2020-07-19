Home >News >Business of Life >Foodtech funding post COVID
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Foodtech funding post COVID

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2020, 09:59 PM IST howindialives.com

VCs were more optimistic about upstream than downstream, this pandemic may have changed this

In 2019, VCs were more optimistic about upstream food startups (agri-biotech, farm robotics) than downstream (online grocery), but this pandemic may have changed this

Source: Agrifood Tech Investing Report 2019, AgFunder
View Full Image
Source: Agrifood Tech Investing Report 2019, AgFunder
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout