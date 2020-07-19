Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >Business of Life >Foodtech funding post COVID
Photo: Mint

Foodtech funding post COVID

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST howindialives.com

VCs were more optimistic about upstream than downstream, this pandemic may have changed this

In 2019, VCs were more optimistic about upstream food startups (agri-biotech, farm robotics) than downstream (online grocery), but this pandemic may have changed this

In 2019, VCs were more optimistic about upstream food startups (agri-biotech, farm robotics) than downstream (online grocery), but this pandemic may have changed this

View Full Image
Source: Agrifood Tech Investing Report 2019, AgFunder
View Full Image
Source: Agrifood Tech Investing Report 2019, AgFunder
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated