From slow and steady to a sprint, omnichannel race speeds up

“We have been using the Rubicon platform for five years, from almost its inception. This year, outreach from our offline stores to our customers has been very important, giving them the option of not having to come to our stores and yet having a connection at the hyperlocal level. Ace Turtle’s solutions for this have been very effective, such as in WhatsApp commerce. Customers can discover a product on the chat platform and then connect one-on-one with the store team closest to their location," says Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of Puma India.