Games, not con-calls, may help build strong remote teams

In her TED talk, “Gaming Can Make a Better World", game designer Jane McGonigal focuses on World Of Witchcraft’s highly motivated gamers who spend 22 hours a week on an average, playing the game of strategy and problem-solving. She also draws focus on the nuances of motivation and feelings that games can arouse: sense of urgency, fear, competitiveness and a sense of deep, undivided focus. She goes on to explain the larger implications of this, where at the Institute for the Future, she alongside colleagues develop games like The World Without Oil. The players sign up and are provided real-life information, data feeds about real-time oil prices, food supplies, simulated riot situations to set up the game universe.