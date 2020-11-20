Gen WFH doesn’t miss the office too much

The Chennai resident’s “happy time", as she likes to call it, started after a fintech startup onboarded her virtually in July. “At my previous office, I used to commute 12-15km every day. There was just no space for anything but work; it was so draining," she recalls. The flexibility of working from home allows her to pursue her interest, which helps her return to work with more enthusiasm. “I take orders online 48 hours in advance and start baking early morning before logging in," explains Kesavan, who’s enjoying modest success with her venture. “More than the extra income, it makes me happy. I don’t have to step out of the house, I can be with my family, have some me-time and still work," adds Kesavan. Needless to say, she would prefer the work-from-home setup even after her office reopens.